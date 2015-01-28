15 Israeli servants killed as a result of Hezbollah attack to Lebanon

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 military servants killed as a result of attack by militants of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah on a military convoy of the Israeli army on the border of Lebanon and Israel, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

As reported on Wednesday by Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadin the Israeli army in response dealt a blow - about 30 artillery strikes on the southern Lebanese Shebaa area.

In this regard, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country's army is responsible for the attack on the border with Lebanon and called Gaza, destroyed by last year's war, an example of what can wait for the aggressor.

Hezbollah officials stated that the attack was revenge for the killing of six members of the movement in the Syrian Quneitra by Israelis.