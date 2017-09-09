Ambassadors of Baltic States asked not to call them 'former Soviet republics'

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The ambassadors of the Baltic States – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – in France made an appeal to the French newspaper Le Monde with the request not to call their countries in the publications of the “former republics” of the Soviet Union.

Report informs citing Interfax, "we would be very grateful if in your articles no longer used the term “former Soviet Republic”, as the above historical and internationally recognized facts would be properly reflected”, stated in the text.

The ambassadors also stated that their countries did not join the Soviet Union in 1940 voluntarily, but were included in as a result of annexation.