AI growth could lead to dangerously autonomous weapons, UN official warns

Amandeep Gill, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, has warned that unchecked development and use of artificial intelligence may result in weapons with unacceptable levels of autonomy, Report informs via TASS.

Gill emphasized that AI is a powerful technology capable of accelerating advancements in existing weapons systems.

Speaking at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, he noted that future systems may possess greater autonomy than the automated weapons currently in use. Some technologies, he said, already show a clear trend toward increased independence in decision-making.

Gill stressed that governments must ensure human oversight in weapons operations and maintain accountability among military personnel responsible for target selection. Without such controls, he cautioned, AI could become a destabilizing factor in an already tense international environment, further complicating relations among major powers.

He also recalled UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for a full ban by 2026 on weapons capable of making autonomous decisions to kill. Negotiations toward this goal are ongoing within the Global Commission on Responsible AI in the Military Domain and under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which prohibits arms causing unnecessary suffering or indiscriminate harm to civilians.