Afghan army eliminates 36 militants over past days

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 36 militants eliminated as a result of special operations carried out by Afghanistan National Security Forces (ANSF) across the country. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, this was stated in the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

According to the military, four militants were detained , in the course of operations, another 25 members of radical groups were injured. Weapons were confiscated and defused several bombs.

Situation in Afghanistan deteriorated markedly in recent months."Taliban" previously had overwhelmed a large area in the rural areas of the country, launched an offensive against major cities.