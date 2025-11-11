Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Afghan and Kazakh foreign ministers discuss regional cooperation

    11 November, 2025
    Afghan and Kazakh foreign ministers discuss regional cooperation

    The foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, Amir Khan Muttaqi and Yerzhan Kosherbayev, discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation, and regional developments, Report informs, citing a statement from Afghanistan's MFA following a phone conversation between the ministers.

    Muttaqi emphasized that Afghanistan attaches great importance to diplomacy, mutual respect, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. He said Kabul seeks to maintain close relations with all neighboring and regional partners, including Kazakhstan, based on constructive dialogue and cooperation.

    For his part, Kosherbayev praised Afghanistan's constructive stance and its efforts to promote peace and stability. He noted that peace and prosperity in the region are a shared responsibility of all countries and can be achieved only through mutual trust, economic partnership, and sustainable development.

