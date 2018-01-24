About 60,000 people evacuated in Philippines due to volcano

© AFP 2018 / Charism Sayat

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ About 60,000 people were evacuated in the Philippines to temporary settlements because of the seismic activity of the Mayon volcano, Report informs referring to Associated Press.

According to the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, spew reaches 600 m in height, and column of ash five kilometers.

"It is strongly recommended to be vigilant and refrain from visiting danger zone with a radius of 8 km from the volcano", institute said.

Earlier this week, hazard level of Mayon eruption was raised to the fourth of five category.

The volcano has been active since last week. It is located in the province of Albay, is about 340 kilometres southeast of the capital city of Manila. Its first eruption was recorded in 1616 year, and the deadliest in 1814 killing 1.200 people.