​About 170 people killed in an ISIS attack to the Libyan city of Sirte

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people died in the Libyan city of Sirte in ISIS attacks amounted to 169 people in two days, Report informs citing Sky News Arabia.

Local sources informed media about clashes between militants and ISIS representatives in the city of Sirte, dozens of families were forced to leave their homes. At the same time the IS militants carried out several attacks in the city: on Thursday IS militants killed 30 civilians, on Friday there were some reports on violent acts against 22 patients of the medical center in one of the areas of the city.

Clashes between ISIS and the Libyan army in Benghazi killing at least 42 people.