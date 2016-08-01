 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian helicopter shot in Syria, five aboard dead - PHOTO - UPDATED

    The helicopter carried out a humanitarian mission

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Five people on board the downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter died. 

    Report informs, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

    "It was a helicopter carrying out a humanitarian mission. Those who were in the helicopter, according to information from the Russian Defense Ministry were killed", D.Peskov added. 

    He said Russia will continue to fight against terrorism, despite the ISIS threats.

    ***14:10 

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Mi-8 helicopter downed in the Syrian province of Idlib.

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Defense Ministry confirmed loss of the helicopter.

    5 people were onboard. The work on fate of three crew members and two officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria underway.

    Photos from the scene, where the charred bodies of the crew members can be seen published in Twitter.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi