Russian helicopter shot in Syria, five aboard dead - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Five people on board the downed Russian Mi-8 helicopter died.

Report informs, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

"It was a helicopter carrying out a humanitarian mission. Those who were in the helicopter, according to information from the Russian Defense Ministry were killed", D.Peskov added.

He said Russia will continue to fight against terrorism, despite the ISIS threats.

***14:10

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Mi-8 helicopter downed in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Russian Defense Ministry confirmed loss of the helicopter.

5 people were onboard. The work on fate of three crew members and two officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria underway.

Photos from the scene, where the charred bodies of the crew members can be seen published in Twitter.