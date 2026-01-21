Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.01.2026)
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.22
|
0.12
|
3.37
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.79
|
0.21
|
2.37
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,854.90
|
162.80
|
513.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,488.59
|
- 870.74
|
425.30
|
S&P 500
|
6,796.86
|
- 143.15
|
- 48.64
|
Nasdaq
|
22,954.32
|
- 561.07
|
- 287.67
|
Nikkei
|
52,598.63
|
- 328.92
|
2,259.15
|
Dax
|
24,703.12
|
- 255.94
|
212.71
|
FTSE 100
|
10,126.78
|
- 68.57
|
195.40
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,062.58
|
- 49.44
|
- 86.92
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,114.26
|
- 0.40
|
145.42
|
Bist 100
|
12,805.81
|
57.93
|
1,544.29
|
RTS
|
1,108.33
|
- 5.87
|
- 5.80
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1717
|
0.0057
|
- 0.0028
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3436
|
- 0.0001
|
- 0.0037
|
JPY/USD
|
158.0800
|
0.0100
|
1.6300
|
RUB/USD
|
77.7335
|
0.2335
|
- 1.0165
|
TRY/USD
|
43.2961
|
0.0169
|
0.3399
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9665
|
0.0059
|
- 0.0225
