    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 09:00
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (21.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.22

    0.12

    3.37

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.79

    0.21

    2.37

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,854.90

    162.80

    513.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,488.59

    - 870.74

    425.30

    S&P 500

    6,796.86

    - 143.15

    - 48.64

    Nasdaq

    22,954.32

    - 561.07

    - 287.67

    Nikkei

    52,598.63

    - 328.92

    2,259.15

    Dax

    24,703.12

    - 255.94

    212.71

    FTSE 100

    10,126.78

    - 68.57

    195.40

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,062.58

    - 49.44

    - 86.92

    Shanghai Composite

    4,114.26

    - 0.40

    145.42

    Bist 100

    12,805.81

    57.93

    1,544.29

    RTS

    1,108.33

    - 5.87

    - 5.80

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1717

    0.0057

    - 0.0028

    USD/GBP

    1.3436

    - 0.0001

    - 0.0037

    JPY/USD

    158.0800

    0.0100

    1.6300

    RUB/USD

    77.7335

    0.2335

    - 1.0165

    TRY/USD

    43.2961

    0.0169

    0.3399

    CNY/USD

    6.9665

    0.0059

    - 0.0225
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (21.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (21.01.2026)

