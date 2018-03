Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion occurred this morning in eastern Kabul near Puli Charkhi on the highway leading to Jalalabad, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

According to the Khaama Press Afghan news agency, at least two guards of the Western coalition forces base died in the explosion.

Taliban movement has taken the responsibility for the explosion. His spokesman Zabiulla Mujahid said that two suicide bombers had blown up cars.