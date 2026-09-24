9 killed after bus catches fire in outskirts of Indian capital

At least nine passengers were killed early Thursday when a moving private bus carrying them caught fire on the outskirts of Delhi, police said, Report informs via Xinhua.

The sleeper bus caught fire late Wednesday night, on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, triggering panic among passengers.

Reports said some passengers jumped out of the moving bus to save their lives.

"Nine people, eight men and one woman, were killed in this tragic incident," a police official said.

A senior police official told the media that the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, over 35 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and police and forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples to ascertain the reason.