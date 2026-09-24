Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    9 killed after bus catches fire in outskirts of Indian capital

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 10:46
    9 killed after bus catches fire in outskirts of Indian capital

    At least nine passengers were killed early Thursday when a moving private bus carrying them caught fire on the outskirts of Delhi, police said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The sleeper bus caught fire late Wednesday night, on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, triggering panic among passengers.

    Reports said some passengers jumped out of the moving bus to save their lives.

    "Nine people, eight men and one woman, were killed in this tragic incident," a police official said.

    A senior police official told the media that the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

    According to officials, over 35 passengers were reportedly travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire.

    The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and police and forensic teams have reached the spot to collect samples to ascertain the reason.

    Bus fire Road accident India
    На окраине Дели загорелся автобус, есть погибшие
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:23

    China, US need to pave way for peaceful coexistence - Xi

    Other countries
    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed