87 killed in Egypt heatwave

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 87 people were killed and 302 hospitalised due to a massive heatwave in Egypt, the health ministry said on Friday, Report informs citing foreign media.

Eleven people, mostly elderly, died on Thursday raising the total toll to 87.

The 302 people were admitted to hospitals in the governorates of Cairo, Qena, Sohag, Giza, Qalioubiya and Assuit due to heat stroke and heat exhaustion, Hossam Abdel-Ghafer, health ministry spokesman told Al Ahram news.

One hundred and forty two people were treated, while 149 are still under observation.

According to meteorological department officials, the heat wave is expected to continue until the end of August.