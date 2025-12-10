8 dead in residential building fire in south China
Other countries
- 10 December, 2025
- 11:19
Eight people were killed in a residential building fire Tuesday night in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said, Report informs via Xinhua.
The blaze erupted at 9:21 p.m. (GMT+8) in the city's Chaonan District and was extinguished by around 10 p.m., according to the district's fire department in the early hours of Wednesday.
The fire claimed 8 lives and left 4 injured, with all injured taken to hospitals immediately.
Preliminary investigations show the building was a four-story self-built concrete structure, with about 150 square meters affected by the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
