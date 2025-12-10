Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Other countries
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 11:19
    8 dead in residential building fire in south China

    Eight people were killed in a residential building fire Tuesday night in Shantou City, south China's Guangdong Province, local authorities said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The blaze erupted at 9:21 p.m. (GMT+8) in the city's Chaonan District and was extinguished by around 10 p.m., according to the district's fire department in the early hours of Wednesday.

    The fire claimed 8 lives and left 4 injured, with all injured taken to hospitals immediately.

    Preliminary investigations show the building was a four-story self-built concrete structure, with about 150 square meters affected by the blaze.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    China fire residential building
    KİV: Çində yaşayış binasında yanğın nəticəsində səkkiz nəfər ölüb
    СМИ: На юге КНР при пожаре погибли восемь человек

