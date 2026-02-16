7 killed in Indian chemical factory blaze

A fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Monday, killing seven people, Report informs referring to ANews.

The incident occurred in the state's Bhiwadi city, and the fire claimed the lives of seven workers, state-owned Doordarshan News reported.

A fire department official from the Khairthal-Tijara district, which includes Bhiwadi, confirmed to Anadolu that the rescue operation is underway and at least two workers are believed to be trapped inside.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the fire incident as "tragic and deeply saddening" in a statement on X.