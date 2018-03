Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least six police officials were killed and 22 injured including civilians after a blast ripped through a police truck in New Sariyab, Pakistan.

Report informs citing the GEO TV, security forces said.

The blast occurred near a truck of rapid response force in which more than 35 troops were travelling on the national highway in the eastern side of Quetta.

Cause is being investigated.