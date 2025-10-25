Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 13:47
    5 killed after speeding car hits pedestrians in India

    A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in India has killed five people and left two injured after a speeding Tata Nexon lost control and ran over pedestrians near Nagla Budhi, in the New Agra police station area, late Friday night, Report informs referring to Jobaaj News.

    According to police updates, the Agra car accident took place around 10:30 PM (GMT+5:30) on October 24, when the car, moving at high speed, hit a road divider and then rammed into a group of pedestrians standing by the roadside. The car finally crashed into a wall after hitting a bike and the divider.​

    Assistant Commissioner of Police Shesh Mani Upadhyay confirmed that seven people were hit in the incident. Five of them were brought dead to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, while the remaining two-Rahul and Golu-are being treated for serious injuries.​

    The driver of the Tata Nexon has been detained by the police. Locals reportedly caught the driver at the scene and handed him over after a brief altercation. Police have seized the vehicle and are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or driving recklessly.​

    India road accident car
