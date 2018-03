Baku.2 October. REPORT.AZ/ 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the east of Indonesia.

Report informs, Altai Sayan branch of Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences detected the earthquake.

According to seismologists, tremors occurred 396 km north of Ternate island where 145,000 populations live.

By intensity of shakings in epicenter, quake was measured as ‘very strong’.