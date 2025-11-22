4 injured in shooting at North Carolina Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Police in Concord, North Carolina, say four people were injured when gunfire erupted in a crowd during an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday evening, Report informs via ABC News.

Concord Police Maj. Patrick Tierney, speaking during a press conference, said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. (GMT-5) on Union Street near Corbin Avenue, just steps from the center of the event.

Emergency personnel from Concord Police, Concord Fire and Cabarrus County EMS were already on site for the ceremony and responded immediately.

Four people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. Three people were reported in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Authorities said officers are reviewing video from the event and interviewing witnesses as the search for a suspect continues.

The department said more details will be released as the investigation develops.

Concord, a city of about 105,000 people, is located about 25 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.