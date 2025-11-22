Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    4 injured in shooting at North Carolina Christmas tree lighting ceremony

    Other countries
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 09:41
    4 injured in shooting at North Carolina Christmas tree lighting ceremony

    Police in Concord, North Carolina, say four people were injured when gunfire erupted in a crowd during an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday evening, Report informs via ABC News.

    Concord Police Maj. Patrick Tierney, speaking during a press conference, said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. (GMT-5) on Union Street near Corbin Avenue, just steps from the center of the event.

    Emergency personnel from Concord Police, Concord Fire and Cabarrus County EMS were already on site for the ceremony and responded immediately.

    Four people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. Three people were reported in critical condition and one in stable condition.

    Authorities said officers are reviewing video from the event and interviewing witnesses as the search for a suspect continues.

    The department said more details will be released as the investigation develops.

    Concord, a city of about 105,000 people, is located about 25 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

    US shooting North Carolina tree lighting Christmas
    ABŞ-də atışma olub, xəsarət alanlar var
    В США на церемонии зажжения рождественской ели произошла стрельба

    Latest News

    16:14

    Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%

    Infrastructure
    16:01

    Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

    Industry
    15:47

    Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

    Industry
    15:31

    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    15:21

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    Ecology
    15:07

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    14:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    14:20

    Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

    Industry
    13:58

    Christian group says 315 taken in Nigeria's latest school abduction

    Other countries
    All News Feed