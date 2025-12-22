Witness at Karen Hovhannisyan's trial: He called himself a hero of Armenia

Karen Hovhannisyan referred to himself as a hero of Armenia while in the hospital, said a police officer named Elmar, who took part in the detention of Hovhannisyan, according to Report.

The Armenian national is accused of committing terrorism and other particularly serious crimes in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, during the ongoing trial at the Ganja Court on Grave Crimes.

The officer said that during the operation, Hovhannisyan ignored police demands to surrender and continued armed resistance:

"While on duty, we received information that Karen Hovhannisyan, was resisting with arms in Khankandi. We went to the scene and repeatedly called on him to put down his weapon and surrender. However, he ignored these calls and resisted us with gunfire. Armed, he was moving toward an area where an event was being held.

Later, he fled into a house. I personally called on him to surrender, assuring him that nothing would happen to him. However, he again opened fire on us 6-7 times and threw a grenade. At that point, we had to use our weapons to fulfill our duty and wound him. We captured Hovhanissyan while injured and took him to hospital. There, even in his wounded state, he called himself a hero of Armenia."