4.5 m storm waves hit Florida coast, Miami city partially under water VIDEO

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ / Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Florida. Storm waves with a height of up to 4.5 m hit the coast. Over 3 million households were left without electricity, Report informs citing the foreign media reports. Miami city is already partially under water.

At least three deaths reported as a result of the disaster. Some parts of the city of Miami flooded. In particular, the financial area of Brickell was under water.

The state authorities of Florida on the weekend ordered the evacuation of about 6.3 million residents, warning that their lives are in danger.

Hurricane Irma earlier led to significant destruction in the Caribbean, where at least 28 people died.