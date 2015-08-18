​38 bodies found at the air crash site in Indonesia

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Rescuers have found 38 bodies at the crash site of ATR 42-300 Trigana aircraft in Indonesia.

Report informs citing Reuters, it was declared by the representative of the Ministry of Transport of Indonesia.

"Thirty-eight bodies - 37 adults and a child were found at the site," - said the representative of the Ministry.

He also noted that it was impossible to evacuate the dead due to bad weather.

Earlier it was reported that the rescuers reached the site of the crash in Indonesia.