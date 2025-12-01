Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    3 killed, 15 injured in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnieper

    Other countries
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 15:28
    Three people were killed and 15 others injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian Dnipro River, reads a statement from Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    According to Haivanenko, three of the injured are receiving outpatient treatment, while the rest are hospitalized.

    The condition of six of the wounded is considered serious.

    Rusiyanın Dneprə hücumu nəticəsində 3 nəfər ölüb, 15 nəfər yaralanıb
    Жертвами удара РФ по Днепру стали 3 человека, еще 15 пострадало

