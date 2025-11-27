Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS

    3 arrested after highrise fire in Hong Kong kills dozens

    Other countries
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 10:14
    3 arrested after highrise fire in Hong Kong kills dozens

    Police have said the huge fire at the Hong Kong apartment complex may have been spread by unsafe scaffolding and foam materials used during maintenance work, report informs via The Guardian.

    They said on Thursday that in addition to the buildings being covered with protective mesh sheets and plastic that might not meet fire standards, they discovered some windows on one unaffected building were sealed with a foam material, Reuters reports.

    The highly flammable material had been installed by a construction company carrying out maintenance work, they said.

    Eileen Chung, a Hong Kong police superintendent, said: "We have reason to believe that the company's responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties."

    Three men from the construction company – two directors and one engineering consultant – had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire, Chung said.

    By Thursday morning, authorities said they had brought the fire in four blocks under control while operations were continuing in three blocks.

    The green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding used on the buildings are a mainstay of traditional Chinese architecture but have been subject to a phase-out in Hong Kong since March for safety reasons.

    Hong Kong fire arrests
    Honq Konqda yaşayış kompleksindəki yanğınla bağlı üç nəfər saxlanılıb
    По делу о пожаре в жилом комплексе в Гонконге задержаны три человека

    Latest News

    11:30

    Nakhchivan to host 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Regional Economic Forum

    Business
    11:28

    Azerbaijan records nearly 14% YoY increase in troubled loans

    Finance
    11:10

    Slovenia, Azerbaijan in talks over air agreement

    Foreign policy
    11:02

    Director: Turkic states' info exchange builds unified space

    Foreign policy
    10:45

    Chairman of Turks Abroad and Related Communities to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    10:42
    Photo

    Baku hosting 12th meeting of OTS Media and Information Working Group

    Domestic policy
    10:16

    Pakistan refutes rumors of Imran Khan's death in prison

    Other countries
    10:14

    3 arrested after highrise fire in Hong Kong kills dozens

    Other countries
    10:14

    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.28 per barrel

    Energy
    All News Feed