24 people killed, 42 wounded in Kabul explosion

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 24 people were killed in the explosion carried out by a suicide bomber in Kabul. Report informs citing Tolo News TV channel, it was reported by the office of the second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan.
The suicide bomber in a vehicle blew himself up in one of the districts of Kabul on Monday morning. As a result of the explosion, some 42 people were wounded.
The explosion occurred not far away from the house of the second Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Mokhakik.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook