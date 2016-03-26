22 dead in Yemen triple suicide bombings claimed by IS

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Three suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group on Friday struck checkpoints of Yemeni loyalist forces in Aden, killing 22 people, including 10 civilians, a security official said, Report informs 'Middle East Eye" writes.

The bombings were followed by an attempt to attack a nearby large base of the Saudi-led Arab pro-government coalition which recently turned its guns on jihadists in southern Yemen.

The attacks came a year after the coalition launched on March 26, 2015 an air campaign against Shiite rebels in support of internationally backed President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

The IS-affiliated Amaq news agency said in an online report that “IS fighters have launched three martyrdom operations and an attack on a base of the coalition in Aden”.

Two bombs went off simultaneously at separate checkpoints in Shaab district, on Aden’s western outskirts, before gunmen launched an attack on the nearby base of the military coalition, an official said.