20 people killed at last night's shootings in Yemen

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ 20 people were killed (most of them children) and 70 were injured as a result of a fight took place between the Popular Resistance Committees supporting the President Abdurabbu Mansur Hadi and Husi rebels in Yemen on the previous day.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency.

According to the report, the people were killed and injured as a result of the fight which lasted for a few hours in al-Mansur located in the north of Aden, Dar-Saad, Sheikh Osman regions.