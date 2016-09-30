 Top
    20 people killed, 24 injured in bombing of residential area in Syria

    Leys el-Faris: Employees of civil defense forces pulled a number of children's bodies from Carcanaz wreckage

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian fighter jets killed 20 and injured at least 24 people in the northwestern city of Idlib and surrounding districts.

    Report informs, a civil defense official in Idlib, Leys el-Faris, told Anadolu Agency.

    According to him, destructions occurred as Syrian fighter jets dropped vacuum bombs in the northwestern city of Idlib and surrounding districts: "Residents are involved in search and rescue operations. Rescuers had pulled a number of children’s bodies from the wreckage in Carcanaz. Five-storey building suffered major damage in the bombing". 

