2,870 migrants died from beginning of year when trying to reach Europe

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Number of migrants who died in the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of this year, while trying to reach Europe, has reached 2870 people.Report informs citing the Tass it was said by International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), children make up a quarter of the asylum seekers who have arrived in Europe from the beginning of the year.

"Children already account for a quarter of all asylum seekers in Europe this year, - said spokesüoman of UNICEF Sarah Crowe at a press briefing in Geneva.- For the first seven months of 2015, 133 thousand children asked for asylum in the European Union, which is by 80% more than in 2014".