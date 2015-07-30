Russian official claims, 2,000 Russians gone to Iraq and Syria to join ISIL

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ About 2,000 Russians have left their country for Syria and Iraq, including to join the ranks of the radical ISIL organization, Report informs citing Russian media, Head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs Igor Barinov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"We have, according to various estimates, about 2,000 people who have already left for Syria, Iraq, ISIL" Barinov said on Thursday.

He added that the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs is cooperating with Russia’s special services on the creation of a unique system that could analyze internet website and mass media in order to detect extremist and terrorist propaganda and later block internet resources that include "dangerous content."

According to Barinov, the Muslim community in Russia also plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of radical Islam.

"We are certainly ready to cooperate with them as much as necessary, including in what concerns preparation and retraining of religious workers who need to be able to withstand a fight against propagators of false belief for the minds and souls of young believers," Barinov said.