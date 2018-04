© Foto:Twitter

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Fire alarm has been triggered at the Paddington station in London. About 2,000 passengers have been evacuated from the territory, Report informs referring to BBC.

According to fire security, the ignition was caused by a short circuit in the panel.

Currently, fire is extinguished, but temergency situation has led to the changes in the trains' schedule. Emergency services continue to work on sight.