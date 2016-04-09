18 civilians killed in Al-Nusra front attack in Aleppo

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the al-Nusra Front terrorist group, banned in Russia, continues fighting in Syria’s Aleppo, with 18 civilian deaths having been registered in the city, Report informs.

The al-Nusra Front terrorist group, banned in Russia, continues fighting in Syria’s Aleppo, with 18 civilian deaths having been registered in the city by the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation at the Hmeimim airbase, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Formations of the 'Jabhat al-Nusra' terrorist group are not ceasing fighting in Aleppo and its suburbs. As a result of mortar fire during an attempt to capture the Sheikh Maqsood district, 18 were killed and 61 civilians received injuries of a varying severity," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported an increase in the number of al-Nusra Front formations in Aleppo, warning of a possible full-scale attack.



