172 citizens of Tunisia detained in Libya

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ 172 citizens of Tunisia detained in Tripoli.

Report informs referring to TASS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tunisia Abdulli Tuhami stated about it.

According to him, some time ago, several leaders of a group operating under the name of Islam in Tunisia, were detained: "They detained citizens in response to it. We try to solve this problem at the political level".

He said that the organization operating under the name of Islam, "The Libyan Lights" also participated in detaining the Tunisians.

"The number of detainees in Tunisia is 172. However, it may also increase," he said.