    15 fighters of Free Syrian Army killed, 35 injured

    Weapons, ammunition and food warehouse belonging to terrorists and 9 buildings including the location of their leaders were destroyed

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ 15 fighters of Free Syrian Army killed, 35 injured last night as a result of Turkey's “Euphrates Shield” operation launched against ISIS in Syria.

    Report informs referring to Haber7, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces stated.

    As a result of the operation 13 terrorists were neutralized.

    According to the statement, weapons, ammunition and food warehouse belonging to terrorists and 9 buildings including the location of their leaders were destroyed.

