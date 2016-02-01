13 students on picnic drown in sea in India

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Thirteen students of a Pune based college are feared to have have drowned at the Murud beach, near Alibaug in Raigad district while on a picnic on Monday, Report informs referring to the NDTV channel.
Raigad police officials informed that a big group of over 135 degree students of Abeda Inamdar College from Pune Camp in Pune had come for a picnic to Murud, which is around 44 km away from Alibaug.
The students drowned after they entered in the sea water. "The students had come to the beach for a picnic in three private buses from Pune. The tragic drowning occurred at around 4pm. We are currently trying to identify the victims," said an official at Murud.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
