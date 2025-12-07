13 dead and 35 injured in eastern Algeria bus accident

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Other countries
    • 07 December, 2025
    • 09:22
    Thirteen people died and 35 were injured of varying severity on Saturday in a bus accident in Beni Abbes, in eastern Algeria, where the authorities are investigating the causes and circumstances in which the accident occurred, the Algerian state television said, Report informs via EFE.

    Shortly after the event became known, the Algerian Prime Minister, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased through his social media and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

    Əlcəzairin qərbində baş verən avtobus qəzasında azı 13 nəfər ölüb
    В ДТП с автобусом на западе Алжира погибли не менее 13 человек

