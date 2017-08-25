11 people injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Bavaria

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 10 people have been injured in Bavaria as a result of the collapse of a pedestrian bridge during a group photo.
The incident took place near the kids’ camp. A group of 40 people at the age from 10 to 17 went to the bridge to take a joint photo. However, the bridge collapsed. As a result, 11 people were injured and hospitalized.
Some children fell into the river.
Fortunately, it was not deep, and the injured managed to get to the shore on their own.
