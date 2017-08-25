 Top
    Close photo mode

    11 people injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Bavaria

    Some children fell into the river below

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 10 people have been injured in Bavaria as a result of the collapse of a pedestrian bridge during a group photo.

    Report informs citing the Der Spiegel.

    The incident took place near the kids’ camp. A group of 40 people at the age from 10 to 17 went to the bridge to take a joint photo. However, the bridge collapsed. As a result, 11 people were injured and hospitalized.

    Some children fell into the river. 

    Fortunately, it was not deep, and the injured managed to get to the shore on their own. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi