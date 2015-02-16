Shahdagh - magnificent place of carpets with wings - PHOTOS

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'King of the carpets' competition, which launched last year took place again in 2015 at Shahdagh Tourism Center, Gusar, Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the competition was held in cooperation with Red Bull and Shahdagh tourism industry.

The essence of the competition were the participants dressed inhilarious costumesto overcome a distance of 80 meters long and 80 sm by any device down from mountain and at the end to jump into a pool filled with cold water.

The most interesting part were the selection of vehicles specially created for the main element of competition as carpet.

Competition was attended by 20 of the most creative team selected.The winners were determined by a jury of three criteria: the best jump, the creative team and the audience sympathy.