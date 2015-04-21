One day in "Island of miracles" - PHOTOS

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Oil Rocks" established in 1947, was included into "Guinness Book" (Guinness Book of Records) as the world's first offshore oil platform. It is sometimes called as "the eighth wonder of the world", "seven ships island" and "the island of miracles".

Currently, 3500 persons are working at "Oil Rocks" , more than 150 of them are women. There are seven dormitories at "Oil Rocks" that is located 42 km from the coast and 120 km from the capital. 2 of them are 9-story while 5are five-storey.

39 913 square kilometers of "Oil Rocks" with the total area of 68 880 square kilometers, cover the living territory. Besides the dormitories, two dining rooms, an outpatient hospital, a museum, a tea house, a football pitch, gym and parking facilities are located there.

The first oil was removed at a depth of 942 meters on November 7, 1949 in this island of miracles that is included in the administrative territorial unit of Pirallahi district of Baku.