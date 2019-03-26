Baku shopping center on fire

A strong fire broke out in the “Diqlas” shopping center in 8 km area of Baku this morning.

26 March, 2019 10:40

https://report.az/storage/news/6ab4b578f0059cbb82ca2c426a0de6c1/7ec2df0e-6d1c-456d-be25-b61c18732ba0_292.jpg A strong fire broke out in the “Diqlas” shopping center in 8 km area of Baku this morning. Report informs, the fire also grew to the nearest commercial facilities. At present, measures are taken to extinguish fire.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.