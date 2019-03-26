 Top

Baku shopping center on fire

A strong fire broke out in the “Diqlas” shopping center in 8 km area of Baku this morning.

A strong fire broke out in the “Diqlas” shopping center in 8 km area of Baku this morning. Report informs, the fire also grew to the nearest commercial facilities. At present, measures are taken to extinguish fire.

