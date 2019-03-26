Baku shopping center on fire

A strong fire broke out in the “Diqlas” shopping center in 8 km area of Baku this morning. Report informs, the fire also grew to the nearest commercial facilities. At present, measures are taken to extinguish fire.
Baku shopping center on fireA strong fire broke out in the “Diqlas” shopping center in 8 km area of Baku this morning.
https://report.az/storage/news/6ab4b578f0059cbb82ca2c426a0de6c1/7ec2df0e-6d1c-456d-be25-b61c18732ba0_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- President of Azerbaijan shares video on the third anniversary of April victory on Facebook - VIDEO 02 April, 2019 / 11:05
- 27th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy - PHOTOREPORT 26 February, 2019 / 13:34
- National Gymnastics Arena ready to host World Cup - PHOTO REPORT 15 February, 2019 / 15:18
- From Valentine's Day in Baku - PHOTOREPORTAGE 14 February, 2019 / 14:36
- From joint protest of Azerbaijanis and Georgians against bust to Armenian terrorist - PHOTOREPORT 08 February, 2019 / 17:33
- From the Museum of Modern Art - REPORTAGE 07 February, 2019 / 17:07
- Lotfi A.Zadeh would turn 98 today 04 February, 2019 / 14:32
- Killers of unborn daughters: How to prevent selective abortions? - VIDEO - RESEARCH 21 January, 2019 / 16:57
- Blue Caspian of the White City - PHOTOREPORT 21 January, 2019 / 13:17
- Preparations are underway in Martyrs' Alley - PHOTO 17 January, 2019 / 13:49
Rəşad TuncayNews Author