UAE, Azerbaijan emphasize deeper cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields

It is important to further deepen cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in cultural and humanitarian areas, Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, said during a meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Report informs.

Ghobash praised the high-level political and economic relations between the two countries, emphasizing that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan. He noted that the relationship between the two nations is built on mutual respect, trust, and sincere friendship between their leaders, which contributes to the deepening of bilateral relations.

Gafarova recalled her official visit to the UAE in May, expressing satisfaction with the productive meetings and discussions held during the trip, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on inter-parliamentary cooperation signed between the two sides.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic and comprehensive development of relations, highlighting the strong historical, cultural, and religious ties between the two nations.

They underlined the importance of active political dialogue, noting that high-level visits, meetings, and signed agreements play a key role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

It was emphasized that through the joint efforts of both countries' leaders, relations have reached the level of strategic partnership.

The sides also pointed out the significant role of large-scale joint projects in the renewable energy sector in expanding cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of inter-parliamentary relations and discussed ways to further develop cooperation based on the signed memorandum.