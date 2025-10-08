Speaker of Croatian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    08 October, 2025
    On October 7, a delegation led by Gordan Jandroković, Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Report informs.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gordan Jandroković was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebić, and other officials.

    Xorvatiya parlamentinin sədri Azərbaycana rəsmi səfərə gəlib
    Спикер парламента Хорватии прибыл с визитом в Азербайджан

