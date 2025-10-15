Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Sahiba Gafarova receives new Secretary General of TURKPA

    Milli Majlis
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 20:17
    The Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Sahiba Gafarova received a delegation headed by Ramil Hasan, the Secretary General of TURKPA - the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, Report informs.

    The meeting noted that Turkic cooperation organizations play a unique role in strengthening the unity and solidarity of Turkic peoples who share the same roots and common national-moral values, as well as in further strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, mutual support and joint activities between the brotherly countries. In this regard, the importance of deepening cooperation within the framework of TURKPA was emphasized.

    It was highlighted that the Milli Majlis attaches great importance to activities within this organization.

    During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the effective and purposeful implementation of TURKPA's activities in the upcoming period.

    Ramil Hasan, the Secretary General of TURKPA, stated that the organization he leads will continue its efforts to expand its activities and further deepen cooperation between the parliaments of the brotherly member countries.

