Public hearing on mine action proposed in Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 12:17
    A proposal to hold a public hearing on mine action has been put forward in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

    Report informs that the initiative was voiced by MP Rizvan Nabiyev at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption.

    He suggested that the discussion could be organized through joint cooperation among several parliamentary committees in order to address the issue in a comprehensive manner.

    According to the deputy, the threat posed by landmines extends far beyond security concerns and creates serious risks for environmental resources, material and spiritual heritage, land use, and other critical areas, making it advisable to develop a clear concept on the mine problem and bring it to public discussion in a hearing format over the course of the year.

    Nabiyev also emphasized the special importance of the Special Operations Center in Aghdara, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev, noting that the facility and its planned activities could play a significant role in fulfilling obligations arising from international military cooperation agreements.

    mine action public hearing Milli Majlis
    Milli Məclisdə mina təhlükəsizliyi ilə bağlı ictimai dinləmənin keçirilməsi təklif olunub
    В Милли Меджлисе инициированы общественные слушания по минной безопасности

