Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Proposal to allocate funds to prevent environmental disaster in Caspian Sea

    Milli Majlis
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 13:39
    Proposal to allocate funds to prevent environmental disaster in Caspian Sea

    A proposal has been made to allocate funds to prevent an environmental disaster in the Caspian Sea, according to Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs.

    Gurbanov made the remark during a joint session dedicated to the discussion of the 2026 state budget draft. The session included members of the committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology; Labor and Social Policy; Healthcare; and Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations.

    Gurbanov noted that the two-meter drop in the Caspian Sea's water level poses a risk to environmental security: "To mitigate this risk, it would be appropriate to allocate funds for measures such as rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment. Increasing the budget for environmental expenditures in 2026 and ensuring proper use of these funds is essential for addressing ecological issues."

    Azerbaijan Caspian Sea environmental disaster Sadig Gurbanov Caspian Sea level drop
    Xəzərdə ekoloji fəlakətin qarşısının alınması üçün vəsait ayrılması təklif olunur
    В ММ призвали выделить дополнительные финансы на спасение Каспия от экологической катастрофы

    Latest News

    14:48

    Environmental Ministry: Israel won't send delegation to COP30 climate confab

    Other countries
    14:25

    Daily Mail: Qarabag 2-2 Chelsea: The 'harsh lessons' Enzo Maresca's side will learn

    Football
    14:22

    Seven European countries propose EU tariffs on Russian goods

    Other countries
    14:15

    Energy minister: SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz may build oil refinery in Uzbekistan - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    14:09

    IDB exploring support for projects in Azerbaijan within national priorities until 2030

    Finance
    14:08

    BTC Co. boosts its capital expenditures by nearly 79%

    Energy
    14:02
    Photo
    Video

    Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade held in Baku - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    BP: Shafag SPP construction expected to continue until mid-2027

    Energy
    13:52

    Pakistan's ambassador to EU: 'We join Azerbaijan in celebrating Victory Day' - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed