Proposal to allocate funds to prevent environmental disaster in Caspian Sea

A proposal has been made to allocate funds to prevent an environmental disaster in the Caspian Sea, according to Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Report informs.

Gurbanov made the remark during a joint session dedicated to the discussion of the 2026 state budget draft. The session included members of the committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology; Labor and Social Policy; Healthcare; and Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations.

Gurbanov noted that the two-meter drop in the Caspian Sea's water level poses a risk to environmental security: "To mitigate this risk, it would be appropriate to allocate funds for measures such as rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment. Increasing the budget for environmental expenditures in 2026 and ensuring proper use of these funds is essential for addressing ecological issues."