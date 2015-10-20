​Presidential Aide: Azerbaijani youth must resist those trying to form a negative opinion about elections

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani youth must resist those who are trying to form a negative opinion about the elections. Report informs, it was stated by Aide of Presidential of Azerbaijan on socio-political affairs Ali Hasanov.

At the meeting of Hasanov with youth organizations, jointly organized by the Presidential Administration, the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Central Election Commission regarding the issue of young people's participation in the parliamentary elections, presidential aide urged the youth to be active in the upcoming parliamentary elections on November 1.

The presidential aide said that, being active in elections, it is necessary to bring what is happening to public attention: "There is no other state, defending the interests of our people. Therefore, young people should also protect the interests of the Azerbaijani people."

Hasanov stressed that the youth should closely communicate with voters and candidates in electoral districts and areas, and support the government in this matter.