    Pregnant women may be banned in Azerbaijan to treat for baby gender

    Selective abortion will be banned in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Artificial termination of pregnancy due to the gender, excluding the cases when probability of transmission of heritable diseases is very high, examining to determine the gender of the fetus and artificial termination of pregnancy due the gender of fetus will be outlawed.

    Report informs, the preparation of a draft law “The protection of reproductive health” is underway.

    According to the Article 18 of the draft law, artificial termination of pregnancy is carried out in the order and periods set by the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On protection of health of the population”.

    Abortion of adolescents can be carried out with the willing and agreement of their parents or legal representatives.

