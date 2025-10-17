Parliament ratifies agreement on Azerbaijan-UAE economic partnerhsip

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Milli Majlis
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 12:59
    The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and the UAE, Report informs.

    The document was discussed at today's plenary session of parliament.

    It was noted that the agreement was signed on July 9, 2025, in Abu Dhabi with the aim of developing economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE. The main goal of the agreement is to expand trade and investment relations between the two countries, reduce trade barriers, strengthen mutual economic cooperation, and create a long-term, stable legal framework.

    The agreement consists of 18 articles and several additions.

    It is noted that the document creates a comprehensive legal framework for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries in accordance with modern international standards.

    Following discussions, the draft document was adopted in a single reading.

    MM Azərbaycanla BƏƏ arasındakı "Hərtərəfli İqtisadi Tərəfdaşlıq Sazişi"ni ratifikasiya edib
    ММ ратифицировал соглашение об экономическом партнерстве между Азербайджаном и ОАЭ

