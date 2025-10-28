Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conference

    Milli Majlis
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 09:54
    Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conference

    Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani, has arrived in Baku to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Azerbaijan's Constitution, Report informs.

    At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gilani was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, head of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan interparliamentary friendship group Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.

    Yusuf Raza Gilani Pakistan Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Pakistan Senatının sədri Azərbaycana gəlib
    Photo
    Председатель Сената Пакистана прибыл в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    10:45

    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperation

    Infrastructure
    10:40

    Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talks

    Finance
    10:38

    Azerbaijan's banks earn over 910M manats profit in nine months

    Finance
    10:17
    Photo

    President of Romanian Senate arrives in Azerbaijan

    Milli Majlis
    09:54
    Photo

    Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conference

    Milli Majlis
    09:53

    Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts

    Business
    09:45

    Azeri Light crude drops to $67.03 per barrel

    Energy
    09:32

    4 buildings destroyed by earthquake in Türkiye

    Region
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (28.10.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed