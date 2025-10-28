Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conference

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani, has arrived in Baku to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Azerbaijan's Constitution, Report informs.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gilani was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, head of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan interparliamentary friendship group Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.