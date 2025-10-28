Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conference
Milli Majlis
- 28 October, 2025
- 09:54
Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani, has arrived in Baku to participate in the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Azerbaijan's Constitution, Report informs.
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gilani was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, head of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan interparliamentary friendship group Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.
Latest News
10:45
Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening aviation cooperationInfrastructure
10:40
Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talksFinance
10:38
Azerbaijan's banks earn over 910M manats profit in nine monthsFinance
10:17
Photo
President of Romanian Senate arrives in AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
09:54
Photo
Pakistan Senate chairman arrives in Azerbaijan for conferenceMilli Majlis
09:53
Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cutsBusiness
09:45
Azeri Light crude drops to $67.03 per barrelEnergy
09:32
4 buildings destroyed by earthquake in TürkiyeRegion
09:27