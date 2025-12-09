ANAMA, Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining discuss cooperation

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), met with Ambassador Tobias Privitelli, Director of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), Report informs.

During the meeting, Vugar Suleymanov highlighted the goals of the Agency and the scale of contamination in the liberated territories with mines and unexploded ordnance.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding "On Providing Support to Mine Action Activities in the Republic of Azerbaijan," signed this year between GICHD, a leading international organization in the field of mine action, and ANAMA.

Discussions focused on advancing mine action through knowledge sharing, improved management, capacity building, and the application of innovative approaches, while emphasizing prospects for cooperation within joint projects.

The meeting was also attended by Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Thomas Stähli.