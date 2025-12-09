Ilham Aliyev and Richard Raši meeting confirmed Baku's and Bratislava's intention to deepen cooperation

The meeting of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši on Tuesday in Bratislava confirmed the interest of the two countries in deepening relations and implementing them into concrete projects, including at the parliamentary level.

As Report informs, this was stated in a message from the National Council of Slovakia on social media.

The parliament noted that the topics of discussion included issues of developing cooperation between the parliaments of Slovakia and Azerbaijan, as well as the exchange of experience between parliamentary committees.

"Such cooperation allows finding effective solutions to common challenges not only for Europe but for the entire world," the National Council emphasized.